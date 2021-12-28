Dutch Bros to open 5th location in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield can’t get enough of Dutch Bros — a fifth location is coming soon to South Chester Avenue.

Courtesy: Dutch Bros

The new location is slated to open at 15 S. Chester Ave., just east of South High School. Dutch Bros Coffee said it doesn’t have an opening date yet but they anticipate opening in early 2022. It will be completed within the next couple of months.

The popular coffee joint is also currently hiring for part-time “broistas” to work the South Bakersfield location starting at $14 per hour.

To apply, click this link.

Drinks available include specialty coffees, smoothies, freezes, teas, private-label Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks and more.

Other Dutch Bros locations in Bakersfield can be found on Columbus Street in northeast Bakersfield, California Avenue in central Bakersfield, Calloway Drive in northwest Bakersfield and Panama Lane in southwest Bakersfield.