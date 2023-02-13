BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday Dutch Bros will hold its annual Dutch Luv Day to raise money to help feed the community, according to organizers.

For every drink sold at a Bakersfield location, the company will donate $1 to Golden Empire Gleaners.

Last year, Dutch Bros raised more than $800,000 on Dutch Luv Day and they hope to blow that number out of the water this year.

In addition to coffee, Dutch Bros. serves smoothies, freezes, teas and energy drinks.

Dutch Luv Day is happening all day this Friday from open to closing time.