BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dutch Bros in Bakersfield will be donating to The Burrito Project on Friday, according to a news release from Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros says, the locations in Bakersfield will be donating $1 from every drink sold to The Burrito Project.

The Burrito Project is a group of volunteers that feed the homeless, according to Dutch Bros.

There are three Dutch Bros locations in Bakersfield, according to Dutch Bros. They are located at South Chester Avenue, Panama Lane and California Avenue.

“The Burrito Project is an important part of our community,” Toni Mestre, operator of Dutch Bros Bakersfield, said in the news release. “We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to support their mission on Friday!”