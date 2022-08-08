BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dutch Bros locations in Bakersfield raised $16,577 for The Burrito Project, a local organization that feeds the homeless.

A company release said $1 from every drink sold July 29 at Dutch Bros was donated to the group, plus a contribution from the Dutch Bros Foundation.

“We’re so grateful for all of the customers who came out and supported The Burrito Project,” Toni Mestre, operator of Dutch Bros Bakersfield, said in the release. “We’re honored to work with such important organizations!”