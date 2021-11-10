Dutch Bros opening 4th location on Panama Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dutch Bros Coffee is continuing its mission to caffeinate residents across the city with the opening Friday of its newest location, its fourth in Bakersfield in just over a year.

“Dutch Bros is stoked to continue to share the ‘Dutch Luv’ with the Bakersfield community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks,” the company said in a news release.

Specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, nitrogen-infused cold brew and the Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink will be available at the newest location when it opens at 5 a.m. at 2915 Panama Lane, east of Wible Road and west of Highway 99.

Check out the “secret menu” here.

Dutch Bros also has locations at 1517 Columbus St., 3302 California Ave. and 2901 Calloway Dr.