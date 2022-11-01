BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire. How about a Hazelnut Truffle Mocha instead?

Dutch Bros is offering the drink (chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso, creamy Soft Top and caramel drizzle) along with the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte (“winter spice” flavor, espresso and oat milk dusted with cinnamon sprinkles) and Holly Jolly Rebel energy drink (combining pomegranate and vanilla flavors) for the holiday season.

Also, customers can enjoy the flavors of peppermint and chocolate with a Candy Cane Mocha, Freeze, Cold Brew or Dutch Cocoa.

“We want everyone to feel at home for the holidays at Dutch Bros,” Kristin Sha, senior director of product management, said in a news release. “That’s why we always bring back our customers’ favorites like the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha with the option to try something new!”

Holiday drinks and cup designs are available now through December.