BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New offerings at Dutch Bros may have customers placing their orders then making a beeline to the gym.

Starting Wednesday, the Dutch Bros menu will feature two protein coffee drinks — salted caramel protein latte and salted caramel protein mocha — each containing 20 grams of protein and no added sugar.

“Innovating to meet our customers’ needs is always top of mind,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer at Dutch Bros, in a news release. “We really wanted to introduce drinks in the ‘better for you’ category that wouldn’t lack in quality and taste.”

Additionally, protein milk can be added to any coffee. The protein coffees will be available through February.