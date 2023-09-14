BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A dollar from every local Dutch Bros drink sold on Friday will go towards helping the local foster community.

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County announced the return of the event at every Dutch Bros located in Bakersfield. The benefit will be held on Sept. 15, running all day long. A dollar from every drink purchased will be donated to CASA who is dedicated to advocating for foster youth in Kern County, according to organizers.

The following Dutch Bros locations are taking part in the event:

2901 Calloway Drive

1517 Columbus Street

2915 Panama Lane

3302 California Avenue

15 South Chester Avenue

To learn more about CASA and their mission, check their website for more information.