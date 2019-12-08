Dustin’s Diner to return for holiday season on Dec. 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner is readying to get back open for business this season.

The diner opens every holiday season offering hot chocolate, apple cider and cookies to raise money for the homeless.

It’s named after Dustin Fitzpatrick. He started it from his Haggin Oaks neighborhood in 1993. Since then, it has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

The diner opens Dec. 13 and is open through Dec. 23. From Sunday to Thursday, it is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays it is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.