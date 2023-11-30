BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner returns Dec. 15 through Dec. 23 to serve warm meals and holiday cheer from the Haggin Oaks neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield.

The annual tradition began 31 years ago by brothers Dustin and David Kilpatrick who thought it would be fun to sell hot chocolate to the families touring Haggin Oaks to see the holiday decorations.

The brother now match or exceed last year’s fundraising amount. Since then, Dustin’s Diner has helped raise more than $350,000 to fund services for homeless families in Bakersfield.

Dustin’s Diner is located at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd. in Bakersfield. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.