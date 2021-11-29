Dustin’s Diner returns to fundraise for Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner returns Dec. 16 through Dec. 23, “helping the homeless, one cookie at a time!”

Since brothers Dustin and David Kilpatrick started Dustin’s Diner 28 years ago, it has raised over $180,000 to benefit the homeless. In 2020 alone, they raised almost $15,000 with the help of donations from Bakersfield residents to benefit the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

Because all of their ingredients and supplies are donated, all proceeds go to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

When it first began in 1993, the Kilpatrick brothers were kids and thought it would be fun to sell hot chocolate to the families touring Haggin Oaks to see holiday decorations, according to a social media post. Now that they’re all grown up, the brothers are ready to either match or exceed last year’s fundraising amount.

Dustin’s Diner is located at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd. in Bakersfield. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.