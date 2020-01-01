Dustin’s Diner raises over $21,000 for the Bakersfield Homeless Center

The Bakersfield Homeless Center is getting a boost thanks to an annual holiday fundraiser.

After weeks of selling hot cocoa, cider and cookies from Haggin Oaks Boulevard, Dustin’s Diner raised over $21,000 for the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

The diner was started by Dustin and David Kilpatrick back in the 1990s.

Amanda Hamilton organizes the diner these days and says she loves the community support.

“It’s been around since I was little and it’s great and the same families come back year after year to just to try and help and do whatever they can for the Bakersfield Homeless Center,” she said.

Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill was there when the check was unveiled.

He said it’s humbling that there are people willing to help like this every year.