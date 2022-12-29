BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner, the annual holiday fundraiser, has raised thousands of dollars for The Open Door Network.

The fundraiser has been serving up holiday treats and good cheer for nearly 30 years from the Haggin Oaks neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield.

Since its creation by the Kilpatrick family, Dustin’s Diner has raised more than $350,000 to fund services for homeless families in Bakersfield.

CEO of The Open Door Network Lauren Skidmore says she and her staff, and the families they serve are grateful for the community’s giving spirit.

“This is 29 years in the making and it is so comforting to know that we have community support year after year and to know that families that have been doing this tradition for years keep coming back to support us it just knows that the community is wrapping their arms around us during the holiday season,” Skidmore said.

This year, Dustin’s Diner raised $24,163 for services going to families at The Open Door Network.