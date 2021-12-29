Dustin’s Diner raises $20,000 for Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner raised $20,000 for the Bakersfield Homeless Center through their annual holiday fundraiser.

Volunteers presented the Bakersfield Homeless Center with the proceeds from the fundraiser on Wednesday. From Dec. 16 through the 23rd, the Diner sold hot chocolate, cider and cookies on Haggin Oaks Boulevard. Dustin’s Diner raised $5,000 more than they raised last year.

Brothers Dustin and David Kilpatrick started Dustin’s Diner in 1993. Their operation remains family-run to this day. Since Dustin’s Diner was started 28 years ago, it has raised over $180,000 to benefit the homeless. When it first began in 1993, the Kilpatrick brothers were kids and thought it would be fun to sell hot chocolate to the families touring Haggin Oaks to see holiday decorations, according to a social media post.

“We can do so much with these funds, and what’s even better is that this is a family tradition that’s been kept alive by these families,” Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Lauren Skidmore said.

The money raised by the Diner will go towards purchasing clothing and food for the shelter, according to Skidmore. The funds will also help maintain the Center’s campus, and develop a new campus set to be unveiled in 2022.