Dustin’s Diner opens in Haggin Oaks benefitting Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner, a holiday tradition in Bakersfield, has returned Thursday night.

In 1993, brothers Dustin and David Kilpatrick started selling hot chocolate and baked goods to families touring the Haggin Oaks neighborhood to view the Christmas lights and decorations. Every dollar raised is donated to the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

The Kilpatricks have since moved, but volunteers work hard to keep the diner going.

Since its inception, nearly $300,000 has been donated to the homeless shelter.

Dustin’s Diner runs through Dec. 23 and opens every night at 6 p.m. It’s located at 2301 Haggin Oaks Boulevard, near the Marketplace.