Dustin’s Diner opens for the Christmas season

Thousands of dollars raised for the Bakersfield Homeless Center since 1993

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner has made its return for the holiday season.

The diner opens every year before Christmas offering hot cocoa, apple cider and cookies to raise money for the homeless.

Dustin and David Kilpatrick started the fundraiser back in 1993.

Since then the diner has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Bakersfield Homeless Center.

The diner open through Dec. 23. From Sunday to Thursday, it is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays it is open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.