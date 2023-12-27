BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner has closed up shop for the season, but not before presenting the money raised this year to the Open Door Network.

The big reveal and check presentation happened Wednesday morning when the Open Door Network was presented a check with a grand total of $42,640.

This year marks the 30th year neighbors have made and sold hot chocolate and cookies to families who come to see the dazzling Christmas displays in Haggin Oaks in southwest Bakersfield. The stand is run by volunteers who say they look forward to this tradition as much as the people they serve.

“Being able to see the impact it has on the community, seeing people come out and love the event and be excited to come back every single year — it makes you feel like you’re part of something bigger, and I think that’s really important too,” said Amanda Hamilton, who has been involved for the last 17 years.

Since its inception, more than $300,000 has been raised for the Open Door Network, according to officials.