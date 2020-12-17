‘Dustin’s Diner’ closed this year because of pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The people behind “Dustin’s Diner” announced it won’t be held this year because of the pandemic.

Dustin and David Kilpatrick have sold cookies and hot chocolate at Haggin Oaks Boulevard every year for the past 25 years, donating all profits to benefit the homeless. The project has raised more than $180,000 for those in need.

Although treats won’t be sold this year, money can still be donated to help those staying at the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter by texting “GIVE” to 661-218-2193 or through the Facebook page for Dustin’s Diner.