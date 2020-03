BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Dustin Lynch concert set for this weekend has been delayed due to the coronavirus.

The Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center said the March 14 concert has been postponed to a later date. Ticketholders are encouraged to keep their current tickets, which will be valid for the future performance.

Those who cannot attend the concert on the new date will be able to request a refund, the venue said.