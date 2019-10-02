Dust Bowl festival celebrates its 30th and final year

The Dust Bowl festival, which honors those who migrated to California in the 1930s, will celebrate its final year.

The festival on Saturday, October 19th will be held at Sunset School in Lamont, a place built for those who migrated from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

“Those people came out with a hard work ethic, so they came here looking for better times, something to feed their family,” said Mack Wimbish with the Dust Bowl Committee. “They also brought their music with them. and that got started out here with what they call, Bakersfield Sound.”

It will be a day of free activities–food, crafts, memorabilia, antiques, and music from the original Bakersfield Sound all-star band.

After 30 years, however, this festival will be the last. In the future, the celebration will be smaller and held at the Dust Bowl labor camp that the original migrants lived in.

“(People) need to realize where all that came from,” Wimbish said. “What the people went through, the suffering they went through–just to live and work here back in those days. They need to know their history.”

The festivities begin at 8:30 in the morning.