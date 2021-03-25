During congressional update, Rep. Valadao speaks on immigration reform, calls on Biden to send stronger message to South America

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) spoke about immigration reform on Thursday and called on the Biden Administration to send a stronger message to South America.

During a live Congressional update on 17 News at 5 p.m., the Hanford Congressman said many migrants are trying to get into the United States by lying about their age and taking advantage of the asylum system.

During the interview, Valadao said he agreed with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) that the situation at the border has been made worse by the current administration.

“I think they have to send a stronger message to South America,” Valadao said of the Biden White House. “The president is starting to do that now, but when he first came into office and started to back away from some of the asylum rules that [former President] Trump tried to put in place, it started to send some of these people over,” he continued.

Valadao voted in favor of two immigration that recently passed in the house. One bill would create a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers — young adult undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The other bill would allow undocumented agriculture workers to apply for legal status if they pay a fine and agree to work another four to eight years in the agriculture sector.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy voted against the pieces of legislation, arguing they will worsen the situation at the US-Mexico border.