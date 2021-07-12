Dumped puppies getting second chance at life

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET)- A litter of puppies is recovering in the care of an animal shelter after being found abandoned in a South Bakersfield neighborhood.

Six puppies were found with little chance at life. When Leslie Aldridge found them, she says they were completely emaciated, their stomachs were bloated, they were covered in ticks, and they looked pretty weak.

Aldridge knew they need help, immediately. But there was a problem. Shelters around town are filled to max capacity and turned the puppies away. Aldridge knew they couldn’t survive without care. One puppy had already died, and she wasn’t going to let the other 5 fall to the same fate. She found Shelter On the Hill-Humane Society and brought them there.

The five puppies, Brenna, Bubbles, Bogey, Booker, and Brett, are getting stronger by the day and will go up for adoption in the coming weeks. If you would like to meet one of the pups, you’ll need to schedule an appointment with Shelter on the Hill.