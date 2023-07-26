BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works is hosting a bulky waste collection event in Rosamond in August.

Kern County officials say the free waste drop-off is scheduled for Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Waste Management Yard on Sierra Highway.

The event is to give residents the opportunity to drop off any unwanted bulky waste.

Residents are able to drop off household appliances, electronics, mattresses, barbecue grills and tires without rims, according to officials.

Items that will not be accepted include remodeling and construction waste, green waste, hazardous waste and household trash.

Officials say the event is not for business and commercial waste.