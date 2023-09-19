BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Works is scheduled to host a bulky waste collection event in Taft on Sept. 30 so residents can drop off unwanted bulky items.

County officials say the free event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon at the County Administrative Building at 315 North Lincoln St.

Residents can drop off household appliances, furniture, electronics, BBQ grills, tires without rims and other household items.

Items not accepted include construction waste, demolition, remodeling waste, household trash, green waste, and hazardous and commercial waste.

County officials advise residents to tarp and secure the load before transporting. Commercial and business waste will not be accepted at the event.