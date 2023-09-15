BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is scheduled to host a large item drop-off event on Saturday, Sept. 16 for residents who have unwanted large items.

According to city officials, the event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at 15050 Stockdale Highway near the end of the Westside Parkway.

Residents can drop off furniture, mattresses, box springs, major appliances, electronics, water heaters and BBQ grills without propane tanks.

Items that will not be accepted include any items with refrigerant, items weighing more than 300 pounds, liquid waste, household hazardous waste and propane tanks.