BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is scheduled to host two large item drop-off events Saturday.

The events are scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the parking lot of the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Ashe Road and at 4200 Panorama Drive near Columbus Street, according to city officials.

Officials say residents can drop off unwanted large items such as furniture, mattresses, major appliances, box springs, water heaters and BBQ grills without propane tanks.

Residents cannot drop off construction materials, any items with refrigerant, hazardous waste, liquid waste and items weighing over 300 pounds.