BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is hosting two large item drop-off events on June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon giving residents another chance to clear out their home and garage spaces for the summer.
The events are scheduled to be held at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Ashe Road and near the corner of Panorama Drive and Columbus Street at 4200 Panorama Drive, according to city officials.
The dump drop-off site will accept these items:
- Furniture
- Mattresses
- Box springs
- Major appliances
- Electronics
- Water heaters
- BBQ grills, without a propane tank
The dump drop-off site will not accept these items:
- Propane tanks
- Construction materials
- Any item with refrigerant
- Items weighing more than 300 pounds
- Household hazardous waste
- Liquid waste
- Hazardous materials
These two events are part of Bakersfield’s Clean City Initiative and are funded by Measure N, according to city officials.
So far, residents have dropped off 115,000 pounds of trash during a collection event.