BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is hosting two large item drop-off events on June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon giving residents another chance to clear out their home and garage spaces for the summer.

The events are scheduled to be held at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Ashe Road and near the corner of Panorama Drive and Columbus Street at 4200 Panorama Drive, according to city officials.

The dump drop-off site will accept these items:

Furniture

Mattresses

Box springs

Major appliances

Electronics

Water heaters

BBQ grills, without a propane tank

The dump drop-off site will not accept these items:

Propane tanks

Construction materials

Any item with refrigerant

Items weighing more than 300 pounds

Household hazardous waste

Liquid waste

Hazardous materials

These two events are part of Bakersfield’s Clean City Initiative and are funded by Measure N, according to city officials.

So far, residents have dropped off 115,000 pounds of trash during a collection event.