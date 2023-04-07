BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s time to clear out your garages, closets, attics, basements and anywhere else you might be keeping large items you no longer need.

The City of Bakersfield is hosting two bulky item drop sites on Saturday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The sites are located at 4200 Panorama Drive and at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village at 9001 Ashe Road.

Residents will need to unload items from their vehicles.

The city is only accepting residential items like: furniture, mattresses, box springs, appliances, electronics, e-waste, water heaters and barbecue grills without propane tanks.

Liquid waste, hazardous materials, large items weighing more than 300 pounds will not be accepted.