BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you missed Saturday’s free opportunity to drop off bulky items you no longer need, don’t worry as you’re in luck.

The City of Bakersfield will hold another drop-off event on May 13 at the Riverlakes Community Center located at 3825 Riverlakes Dr. and Bakersfield Municipal Airport located at 2000 South Union Ave.

The events will run from 8 a.m. to noon and are made possible by the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure.