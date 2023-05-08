BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for a free opportunity to declutter and get rid of bulky items you have on hand, you are in luck.

The city of Bakersfield is hosting a drop off event on Saturday May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon.

There are two drop off locations:

Riverlakes Community Center, 3825 Riverlakes Drive

Bakersfield Municipal Airport, 2000 S. Union Ave.

The City of Bakersfield is accepting items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, water heaters, BBQ grills, electronics, and any major appliances.

Items that will not be accepted are propane tanks, construction debris, doors, cabinets, toilets, carpets, swing sets, spas, pool tables, large AC units and any other items over 300 pounds.

This free event was made possible by the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure.