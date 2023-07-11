BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is scheduled to host two pop-up bulky item drop-off events Saturday.

Both events are scheduled for Saturday, July 15, from 8 a.m. to noon, according to city officials.

The events will be held in the parking lot of the Bakersfield Municipal Airport located at 2000 S. Union Ave. and at the Riverlakes Ranch Community Center located at 3825 Riverlakes Drive.

At the bulky item drop off furniture, mattresses, major appliances, electronics and water heaters will be accepted.

City officials say propane tanks, hazardous materials and any refrigerant will not be accepted.

City officials said residents have gotten rid of thousands of pounds of trash and waste at these bulky item drop-off events this year.