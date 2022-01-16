DUI, speeding possible factors in deadly Morning Drive crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and four others were hurt in a possible DUI crash Sunday night on Morning Drive in east Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police say officers were called to the 3200 block of Morning Drive just after 9 p.m. for a report of a crash. Emergency crews found a man underneath a vehicle that overturned into a ditch off the roadway. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Morning Drive when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned. “Speed and alcohol intoxication appear to be factors in the collision,” the department said in a statement.

Officials said three women traveling in the vehicle were taken to hospital for minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, the department said.

The identity of the man killed in the crash will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.