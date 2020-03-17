DUI possible for two drivers involved in Southwest Bakersfield crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say two drivers involved in a violent collision Monday night in Southwest Bakersfield may have been under the influence of alcohol.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Ashe Road at around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said the crash happened when the driver of a pickup truck making a left turn onto Ashe Road from Ellis Avenue was struck by the driver of a sedan heading northbound on Ashe Road.

The driver and a passenger in the pickup truck, and the driver of the sedan were hospitalized with “moderate” but non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Chance Koerner said it’s a “blessing” the injuries were not as severe as first suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.