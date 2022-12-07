BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emotions ran high during a sentencing hearing Wednesday when a woman who drove drunk in a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman turned to face the victim’s family while apologizing.

“Don’t look at me,” said Dee Dee Deleurme, daughter of crash victim Ima Jean Flippen. “Turn around and look at the judge. You killed my mother.”

In tears, Arianna Hernandez looked back toward Judge Colette M. Humphrey and continued to speak about the “terrible tragedy” she said she’ll live with for the rest of her life. The 21-year-old referred to her father, who died from a medical condition, and said she’d be angry too if he instead had been killed by a drunken driver.

Three members of the Flippen family also addressed the court, speaking for nearly an hour about their loss and what they perceived as Hernandez’s recklessness and uncaring, insincere attitude.

Judge Colette M. Humphrey, who shared personal details from her own life in telling the Flippen family she empathizes with them, said Hernandez was eligible for a prison term of up to 10 years, but she favored another direction.

“I believe the law does favor giving a youthful offender with no prior criminal history a chance at rehabilitation,” she said.

Humphrey sentenced Hernandez to a year in jail to be followed by a year in a residential treatment program for alcohol abuse. The judge imposed a three-year probation term and ordered Hernandez not to consume alcohol or drugs.

The resolution outraged the Flippens.

“It’s just sickening,” said Mary Flippen, 52, another daughter of Ima Flippen.

Prosecutor William Schlaerth disagreed with the judge’s reasoning. He said she was wrong to consider only the defendant, not the victim, when determining an appropriate sentence.

“I think somebody who is guilty of driving while impaired with gross negligence and killed somebody, they ought to be in prison,” he said.

Hernandez attorney David A. Torres said afterward there aren’t winners or losers in these types of cases.

“We all feel for the family of the victim, but we also hope that the accused receives the rehabilitation necessary to change her life around,” Torres said.

He added, “I understand how the victim’s family feels and I can empathize with their sorrow. I too lost my mother in a violent car accident 25 years ago, and not a day passes by that I don’t think of her.”

‘Senseless’ crime

Mary Flippen said she was driving with her mother in the front passenger seat the night of Aug. 13, 2021, when Hernandez’s pickup “came flying over the median” and collided head-on with their Crown Victoria. The crash on Olive Drive east of State Road inflicted massive damage to both vehicles.

Mary Flippen, who suffered injuries that placed her in an emergency room for three days, looked to her right and saw her mother slumped over. Ima Flippen was declared dead at the scene.

Hernandez injured her ankle and also was taken to the hospital. While there, she told police she smoked marijuana and drank before the crash. Her blood-alcohol content tested at 0.16%, twice the legal limit, according to reports.

Since the crash, Mary Flippen said, she can no longer driver through that area. She’s constantly afraid something will happen to trigger a flashback.

“I had no control over this incident,” she said. “(Hernandez) did. She chose to get behind the wheel.”

Deleurme, the other daughter, said Hernandez has no regard for the law. She called Hernandez’s actions “senseless, meaningless and unbelievable.”

Ima Flippen was the fifth of 13 children, all of who went through the Kern County foster system. They didn’t have it easy, but they learned to obey the law and become hardworking, productive members of society, Deleurme said.

She spoke about the financial hit the family has taken through medical bills and missed work. But, she said, that pales next to the loss of her mother.

“Our loss is not just monetary,” Deleurme told the court. “It’s visceral. It’s impactful.”

Years ago, Deleurme said, she immediately called her mother upon being diagnosed with cancer. Ima Flippen dropped everything to be at her side and get her through the ordeal.

Now she’s beyond her reach, Deleurme said.

Ima Flippen’s sister, Wanda Cooley, 74, talked about the deep bond they shared. After they left foster care, her sister eventually took on the role of a mother figure. Ima Flippen shouldered the responsibility not only of looking after her siblings, but later ran a childcare facility, Cooley said.

Her sister remained active and had more to offer, Cooley said. She called Hernandez a thief: She robbed the family of their matriarch.

‘I feel your pain’

Hernandez told the Flippen family she wanted to apologize earlier but had been advised not to contact them. She wept throughout her statement.

When her attorney told her the Flippen family wanted the case to go to trial, “My first thought was ‘No, I don’t want to go to trial because I’m guilty and know what I did,'” she said.

In September, Hernandez made what’s called an “open plea,” pleading no contest to all charges in the hope the court would give her a lesser sentence than what prosecutors recommend. She pleaded no contest to five felonies: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence, DUI causing injury, DUI with BAC of 0.08% or more and driving under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug causing injury.

After hearing comments from both sides, Humphrey, the judge, addressed the Flippen family. She told Cooley she also has a sister with whom she’s close and understands the bond siblings have.

Fifteen years ago, her mother died of cancer, Humphrey said. Around the same time, Humphrey’s then-17-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

The judge said she wanted so badly to be able to talk with her mother. She told the Flippens she understands the desire to reach out to a loved for help even after they’ve died.

“I feel your pain,” Humphrey said.

But she said she needs to make decisions based on the law, not emotion.

Humphrey said she found Hernandez to be sincerely remorseful. She noted a probation officer’s report said Hernandez is be a suitable candidate for probation. Rehabilitation services may help her.

And if Hernandez fails to abide by probation terms, Humphrey said, she faces a lengthy stay behind bars.

Hernandez will have to perform better upon her release than she has up to this point if she hopes to avoid prison. In September, free on bail, she was charged with driving on a suspended license.

A pretrial conference on that case is scheduled Friday.