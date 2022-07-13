BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with murder in an alleged impaired driving crash that killed two siblings is scheduled for trial in September.

Court records show Lisa Core, 46, had a readiness hearing set Sept. 9 and a trial date of Sept. 19 during a hearing Wednesday morning. She faces a life term in prison if convicted as charged.

Testimony during Core’s preliminary hearing last month revealed amphetamine, methamphetamine and clonazepam were found in her blood following the Dec. 8 crash on Panama Lane that killed siblings JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 10. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Core’s Buick LaCrosse went over the sidewalk at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond Way and hit the siblings, according to testimony. A dog also was struck and killed.

Core, who has two prior DUI convictions, told investigators she took multiple prescription medications and “I just went out of it while I was driving,” according to court documents. Pill bottles were found in the car, police said.