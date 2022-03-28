BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The blood-alcohol content of a woman arrested in a deadly alleged drunken driving crash earlier this month was above the legal limit, according to a warrant.

A breath test taken by Kimberly Phomassouk returned a BAC of 0.12 percent, above the state’s legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to the warrant filed in Superior Court. Her blood was also drawn but those test results weren’t included in the warrant.

Phomassouk, 29, admitted drinking alcohol before the March 9 crash that killed Jermari Pierre Terrell, 19, the warrant says. An officer noted she was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech and showed other signs of intoxication, according to the warrant.

Phomassouk said she did not see any vehicles in the roadway when she attempted to make a left turn at about 10:50 p.m. on White Lane near Dovewood Street, according to the warrant. Her SUV collided with Terrell’s car, knocking the car off the road and into a gas main, causing a brief gas leak, police said.

Terrell was declared dead at the scene.

Phomassouk was arrested on suspicion of of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two DUI-related offenses but posted bail and had not been charged as of Monday.