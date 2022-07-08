BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who police say had a blood-alcohol content nearly six times the legal limit pleaded no contest Friday to a felony drunken driving charge.

Michelle Kay Delossantos, 55, pleaded no contest to DUI causing bodily injury in connection with an Oct. 28 crash that seriously injured another driver, according to court records. A sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 18.

According to court documents, Delossantos drove a Jeep Cherokee that collided with another vehicle in the area of Calloway Drive and Laurel Park Avenue. The other driver suffered a back fracture and bruised lungs.

Police said a breath test showed Delossantos had a BAC of .458 percent. The legal driving limit in California is .08 percent.

An officer determined she was at fault and took her into custody.