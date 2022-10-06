Madison Williams pleaded not guilty to felony charges filed in an alleged drunken driving crash that injured multiple people.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to three felony charges filed in connection with an alleged drunken driving crash that injured multiple people, including a toddler.

Madison Williams is charged with two DUI-related offenses and a charge of causing a home to burn. She’s due back in court in December.

Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. noted Williams also has a pending misdemeanor DUI case stemming from a June arrest. He read her the Watson advisement, warning Williams that if she drives under the influence and someone dies as a result she could be charged with murder.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 when Williams’ 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 plowed into a home at Old River Road and Taft Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The house caught fire and its occupants managed to escape.

Family members said Princedeep Joshan, 25, his wife, Rajwinder Joshan, 25, his father, Balwinder Joshan, 61, and 21-month-old Rohundeep Joshan were inside at the time and the ceiling fell on them.

Court documents say the child and two others suffered broken bones. The child had a fractured skull, broken left arm and broken ribs, and the adults had spinal fractures, among other injuries, reports say.

According to court documents, a preliminary alcohol screening performed on Williams returned blood-alcohol content readings of 0.16 and 0.15 percent, twice and nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08. She told officers she drank a margarita with her father earlier that evening.