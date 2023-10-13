BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman pleaded no contest Friday to two counts of murder in the deaths of teen siblings she struck and killed while allegedly driving impaired.

Lisa Core entered no-contest pleas to second-degree murder charges and faces 15 years to life in prison at next month’s sentencing.

Core, 48, was allegedly under the influence of prescription medications on Dec. 8, 2021, when her car went over the sidewalk at the southwest corner of Panama Lane and Hammond way and hit siblings JJ Malone, 19 and Caylee Brown, 10. Both were declared dead at the scene.

The crash pinned Core in her car, which became stuck between a brick wall and a telephone pole. She told police she lost consciousness.

“I just went out of it while I was driving,” she told investigators. She has two prior DUI convictions.