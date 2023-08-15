BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman with three prior drunken driving convictions pleaded no contest to a felony DUI charge and resisting arrest for allegedly driving drunk and refusing to leave the drive-thru lane of a southwest Bakersfield Taco Bell.

Demetra Bailey entered the no-contest pleas on Monday and is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 27, according to the Superior Court website.

Bailey was 39 at the time of her arrest on Jan. 4, when police were called to the Taco Bell at 6619 Panama Lane to a report of a motorist who appeared to be under the influence and refused to leave the drive-thru, according to a court filing.

After an officer arrived and activated his vehicle’s emergency lights, Bailey backed up and tried to get out of the lane but her vehicle got stuck, the filing says. She ran and was caught after a short chase, according to the filing.