BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving drunk in a deadly 2019 crash has pleaded no contest to all charges in the hope the judge will sentence her to less time than what prosecutors are seeking.

Heidi Jeremiah made what’s called an “open plea” on Thursday, pleading no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two other felonies in connection with the crash that killed 17-year-old Kassidy Phillips in Wofford Heights.

By pleading to all charges, Phillips can seek a term lower than the four years in prison the District Attorney’s office wants her to serve, said her attorney, David A. Torres.

Her sentencing is set for April 11.

Prosecutors had previously offered a two-year deal but pulled it at the last minute after Phillips’ family and friends slammed the decision on social media. A four-year deal was then offered, which Jeremiah rejected.

On the night of Oct. 25, 2019, Jeremiah drove on Highway 155 and hit Phillips as she walked on the shoulder with a friend, according to reports.

Jeremiah was detained two miles west of the crash and a witness identified her as the driver of the white BMW that hit the teen, reports said. Her blood was drawn at Kern Medical and results measured at 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit, according to court testimony.