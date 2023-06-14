BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of driving under the influence of alcohol in a crash on Interstate 5 that killed two of her passengers has been ordered to stand trial, according to court records.

A judge on Tuesday found there was enough evidence for the case against Deleah Johnson to proceed on two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury and DUI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or higher resulting in injury, records show.

Johnson is due back in court June 27 when a trial date is expected to be scheduled.

On Aug. 27, Johnson was driving a silver Toyota Solara that rolled down an embankment just north of Lebec Service Road, according to a document filed by California Highway Patrol. Tony Ray Charles III, 20, and Erica Hayden, 18, were thrown from the vehicle. Charles was declared dead at the scene and Hayden was taken to Kern Medical, where she died Aug. 31, according to coroner’s officials.

Johnson, 18 at the time, provided breath samples at the scene that measured her blood-alcohol content at 0.15 and 0.14%, nearly twice the legal driving limit of 0.08%, according to CHP. She’s free on $120,000 bail.