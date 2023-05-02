BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with three felonies in an alleged drunken driving crash that seriously injured a child and others inside a home has been ordered to stand trial.

Madison Williams faces charges of DUI causing injury and causing an inhabited dwelling to burn. At her preliminary hearing Monday, during which a judge found sufficient evidence for the case to proceed, she was ordered back on May 11, at which a trial date is expected to be set.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 14 when Williams’ 2022 Mercedes-Benz C300 plowed into a home at Old River Road and Taft Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The house caught fire and its occupants managed to escape.

Family members said Princedeep Joshan, 25, his wife, Rajwinder Joshan, 25, his father, Balwinder Joshan, 61, and 21-month-old Rohundeep Joshan were inside at the time and the ceiling fell on them.

The child had a fractured skull, broken left arm and broken ribs, and the adults had spinal fractures, among other injuries, reports say. Two of the adults also suffered broken bones.

A preliminary alcohol screening performed on Williams returned blood-alcohol content readings of 0.16 and 0.15%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, according to court filings.