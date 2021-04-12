Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover crash, driver believed impaired: CHP

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A woman died Monday morning when the SUV she was traveling in overturned off Interstate 5 and officers arrested the driver on suspicion of impaired driving.

The California Highway Patrol says drugged driving is believed to have caused the 8:07 a.m. rollover crash that occurred on southbound I-5, south of Taft Highway. Scott Charles Page, 54, of Oroville suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, where officers arrested him.

The woman, whose name had not been released as of Monday evening, was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene, officers said. She was not wearing a seat belt.

The CHP said Page drove a 2004 Nissan Murano at speeds between 70 to 80 mph when the vehicle entered the center median. Page “abruptly” turned right, officers said, losing control as the SUV crossed both southbound lanes and overturned in a dirt area west of the roadway.

“This crash is a tragic but stark reminder of the dangers of driving impaired, and the importance of always wearing your seat belt,” the CHP said.