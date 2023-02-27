BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a suspected DUI crash along Highway 65 earlier this month.

Juana Torres de Calderon, 53, of Bakersfield died of her injuries following the crash on Highway 65 north of Famoso Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 14, the Kern County coroner said.

Torres de Calderon died of her injuries at the scene.

CHP officers arrested William Pederson, 54, after the collision. Pederson allegedly had a BAC about twice the legal limit, according to court documents.

Pederson was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in connection to the crash.