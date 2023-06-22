BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Thursday found a woman guilty of murder and other charges in connection with a crash that killed a San Ramon woman who had been traveling to Las Vegas with her husband to move into a new home.

Ayana Council, 28, faces a life term in prison. Sentencing is set for July 21.

Council’s blood-alcohol content was 0.22%, nearly three times the legal driving limit, when her car traveled over a median and into opposite lanes on Highway 58, hitting a vehicle driven by Michelle Rodrigue, 52, according to prosecutor Tara Deal. Rodrigue’s vehicle rolled and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodrigue’s husband, Craig Rodrigue, had been traveling in a separate vehicle behind her and witnessed the June 17, 2022, collision. He testified he attempted to perform CPR but said he soon realized his wife had died.

Council has two prior DUI convictions.

Deputy Public Defenders Nick Roth and Samantha Sark had asked the jury to find Council guilty of manslaughter, arguing she didn’t have the necessary mental state to support a murder conviction.