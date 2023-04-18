BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Her voice catching as she spoke through sobs, Heidi Jeremiah faced the family of the teen girl she killed in a drunken driving crash and expressed remorse for her actions.

“There’s not a single day I don’t think about Kassidy,” Jeremiah said at her sentencing hearing Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court. Jeremiah told the family she wants to live every day in the teen’s honor, and hopes maybe one day they can forgive her.

“I’m sorry,” Jeremiah, 33, said before taking a seat.

Judge Judith K. Dulcich shortly afterward sentenced Jeremiah to four years in prison for the crash that killed Kassidy Phillips on Oct. 25, 2019 — the teen’s 17th birthday.

Heidi Jeremiah was placed in handcuffs at the end of her sentencing hearing Tuesday.

In February, Jeremiah made an “open plea” and pleaded no contest to all charges against her in the hope of a favorable sentence. Probation officials had recommended a nine-year prison term.

“The court can only hope that the defendant finds the help that she needs, whether it be in the Department of Corrections or on release, to deal with the issues that have led to the substance abuse that led to this event,” Dulcich said.

Jeremiah drove a BMW that hit Phillips as she walked on the shoulder of Highway 155. Phillips died at the scene.

Jeremiah was detained 2 miles west of the crash scene then taken to Kern Medical, where her blood was drawn. Toxicology results showed her blood-alcohol content was 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit, according to court testimony.

Several friends of the family spoke at the hearing — prompting an outburst at one point.

Kelly Behill, a friend of the family, told the court Jeremiah — who had been free on bail — was seen in Wofford Heights buying alcohol on several occasions, and once a cake for a party at her house.

“What?!” someone in the audience said. “She (expletive) killed someone.”

A deputy warned that person to remain quiet or they would be removed.

After the hearing, Behill said two years isn’t enough. She described Jeremiah’s sentence as “a failure of the system” and said she should have received more time despite not having a criminal record.

Jeremiah’s attorney, David A. Torres, afterward said his client’s heart goes out to Phillips and her family.

“Unfortunately, this is a tragedy on both sides,” he said. “Overall, however, the court applied the relevant sentencing law to the facts which resulted in a four-year sentence. This was a fair and reasonable disposition under the circumstances.”