BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 30-year-old woman was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor drunken driving charge filed after she was involved in a fatal crash authorities determined she didn’t cause.

Kimberly Phommasouk pleaded no contest on Friday and was sentenced to three years’ probation, according to court records.

Police determined Phommasouk didn’t cause the March 9, 2022, crash that killed Jermari Terrell, 19. Instead, Terrell’s excessive speed was the primary cause of the collision, police reports said.

Terrell was driving west on White Lane at 84 to 85 mph — more than 30 mph above the posted speed limit — shortly before the crash, investigators said. Phommasouk was traveling east in an SUV and made a left turn where White Lane intersects Dovewood Street.

Terrell slammed his brakes but couldn’t stop and hit Phommasouk’s vehicle at 77 mph, according to prosecutors. He died at the scene and Phommasouk suffered minor injuries. Her blood-alcohol content was determined to be 0.17%, more than twice the 0.08% legal driving limit, and she also had cocaine in her system, police reports said.