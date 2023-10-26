BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to drunken driving and resisting arrest charges stemming from an incident at a Taco Bell drive-thru was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail and three years’ probation.

Demetra Bailey was referred to the county Work Release Program to fulfill her in-custody hours, District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Daniela Gonzaga said in an email.

Among other terms imposed on Bailey were the following: completion of outpatient substance abuse counseling; installation of ignition interlock devices on vehicles she owns; fulfillment of an 18- or 30-month DUI program to become eligible for a driver’s license; and a four-year suspension of driving privileges.

On Jan. 4, police were called to the Taco Bell at 6619 Panama Lane to a report of a motorist who appeared to be under the influence and refused to leave the drive-thru, according to a court filing.

After an officer arrived and activated his vehicle’s emergency lights, Bailey, 39 at the time, backed up and tried to get out of the lane but her vehicle got stuck, the filing says. She ran and was caught after a short chase, according to the filing.

Bailey pleaded no contest in August. Two other charges and an infraction were dismissed.