BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a drunken argument with family on May 30, 2021, Wendy Garcia loaded her five children in a vehicle and ran multiple red lights as she sped toward the west gate of Edwards Air Force Base, according to prosecutors.

Garcia lost control and the vehicle rolled, ejecting several children, prosecutors say. She then assaulted military staff members, punching and screaming as they attempted to help the children.

Her 7-year-old daughter was declared dead at the scene. Another child suffered severe head trauma.

Prosecutors say Garcia’s blood-alcohol content was 0.157%, nearly twice the 0.08% legal limit.

Garcia, 37, was sentenced Thursday to 13 years and eight months in prison after pleading no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury and child cruelty. She showed no reaction.

None of the children were wearing seatbelts, prosecutors said. When later asked about this, one child said, ” Wendy doesn’t care if we wear it, so we don’t.”

Garcia has a 2018 DUI conviction from Moses Lake, Washington, where she lived at the time of the fatal crash. She had driven from Moses Lake to Rosamond for the 2021 get-together with family.

In the 2018 incident, she was driving around 1:30 a.m. with the five children, none of them wearing seatbelts or proper child seat restraints, prosecutors said. An officer stopped her after observing her driving on the wrong side of the road. A breath sample revealed a BAC of 0.12%.